Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PROMISED LAND on ABC - Monday, January 31, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – PROMISED LAND: “La Madrugada (Day Break)” (102)
Joe faces different challenges as Mateo threatens to expose his past while Margaret conspires to obstruct his future. Carmen supports Veronica in a time of need, and Lettie is no longer able to ignore Junior's misbehavior. Meanwhile, Carlos, Juana and Billy find time for a little fun while adjusting to their new lives. This episode will have a special early debut on Hulu on TUESDAY, JAN. 25.
"La Madrugada (Day Break)" was written by Matt LOPEZ and directed by Edward Ornelas.
"Promised Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley.
The series will star John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos, Katya Martín as Juana and Rolando Chusan as Billy and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.
"Promised Land" is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta will also direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BFBasnNP3Uw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>