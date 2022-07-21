Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022

8:00-9:00 p.m. – PRESS YOUR LUCK: “The Polar Bear” (407)

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022 Host Elizabeth Banks returns to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS. The STAKES have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.  Banks is joined by contestants Richard Sanchez (hometown: San Francisco, California), Zachary Flax (hometown: Chicago, Illinois) and MICHAELA Penn (hometown: Cleveland, Ohio). (TV-PG)

"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher STAKES as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

Watch a preview of the show here:

Macgyver Voting

