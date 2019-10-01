Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 15, 2019
"Love is a Battlefield" - When Rainbow is tasked with a school assignment that requires her to trace her roots, she learns that history is more complicated for her mom's side of THE FAMILY than it is for her dad's. Meanwhile, Johan struggles to balance his new love of ice hockey with what his friends think is cool on an all-new episode of "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 15 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castilla as Micaela and Caitlin Kimball as Mrs. Collins.
"Love is a Battlefield" was written by Angela Nissell and directed by Stephanie Laing.
ABC's "mixed-ish" is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
