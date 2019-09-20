Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, October 13, 2019
"The Strike Zone" - Elizabeth faces mounting protests over rising fuel costs as she prepares to throw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game. Also, Mike B. is questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the investigation into whether the McCord campaign conspired with Iran to steal the election, on MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, Oct. 13 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MADAM SECRETARY stars Téa Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the shrewd, determined, newly elected president of the United States.
After successfully serving as secretary of state for five years, Elizabeth now holds the highest office in the land with the help of her team, which includes chief of staff Russell Jackson; counselor to the president Mike Barnow; press secretary Daisy Grant; and charming assistant Blake Moran.
As Elizabeth debates policy and battles opponents on Capitol Hill, that's just a warm-up for when she's back at the White House residence with her supportive husband, theology-professor-turned-First-Gentleman Henry, and their children, where "politics" and "compromise" take on new meaning.
