Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA on FREEFORM - Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. EDT

August 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1002 - "RelationshipGoals"James reacts to the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. Nanda reconnects with her estranged son, who has returned home to live in her guest house after losing his job. When Elle decides she can't take a backseat to Oscar's budding romance, she finally tells Oscar how she truly feels. Paul and Sarah try to cheer up Sophie after a breakup.This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.The series will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex. It is a show that takes a fresh look at love that knows no bounds.The series will be filmed using remote technologies while utilizing talents' real living spaces as the backdrop to the stories.

