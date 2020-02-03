Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The second challenge of the season takes the contestants on an out-of-this-world odyssey! Each duo has been tasked to create an entirely LEGO®-ized build from space. Contestants craft everything from aliens to massive rocket ships. The twist of the task is to build an item that not only looks amazing from the outside, but also impresses when it gets smashed in slow motion. Watch it all come down in the all-new "Space Smash" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-102) (TV-PG L)

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.





