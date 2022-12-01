Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
NASCAR Drivers, Jeff Gordon and William Byron, Make Special Appearances
With only four teams left, contestants are split into red and blue teams, where they compete to build a fast and fashionable race car. Each team nominates a driver to complete ten laps in the car they create. The most aesthetic build determined by the judges will start in first place position.
The ultimate test of teamwork comes down to the lap five pit stop, where the team must work together to rebuild a LEGO tire. The team that crosses the finish line first will be safe FROM elimination in the all-new "Start Your Engines" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett, LEGO® MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges - including an earthquake tower challenge, a demolition derby, a LEGO fashion show and more - to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the NEXT round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.
Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday's Child and Plan B Entertainment produce LEGO Masters, under license FROM The LEGO Group. Showrunner Anthony Dominici executive-produces with Arnett; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman FROM Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris FROM Tuesday's Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh FROM Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May FROM The LEGO Group.
Watch a preview of the series here:
