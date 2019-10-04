Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGACIES on THE CW - Thursday, October 24, 2019
THE SALVATORE SCHOOL VS MYSTIC FALLS HIGH - As the Salvatore School prepares for its annual football game against Mystic Falls High, the latest monster to arrive in Mystic Falls sets its eyes on one of the students. Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Josie's (Kaylee Bryant) relationship is put to the test when a player from the opposing team catches his eye. Elsewhere, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) enlists MG's (Quincy Fouse) help learning more about Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty), and Alaric (Matthew Davis) goes head to head with Professor Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof). Danielle Rose Russell and Peyton Alex Smith also star. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#203). Original airdate 10/24/2019.
Last season, viewers were thrilled to tap into a whole new passion for "The Vampire Diaries" / "The Originals" universe, when the third installment in the franchise launched with LEGACIES. Set in the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, LEGACIES told the story of the next generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special in a world that may never understand. Typically a school for vampires like MG (Quincy Fouse), werewolves like Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) and witches like twins Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), the kids and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) were stunned to come face to face with a series of monster and creatures they had only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman. The evil behind the real-life resurrection of these formerly fictional beings proved to have a horrifying connection to the school's newest student, Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi). This led his first and only love, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the school's shining star, to sacrifice her place at the school - and in the world - to protect Landon from a terrible fate.
Season two will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and all the chaos that goes along with it. All the while, Hope will be trying to find her way back to the school she has learned to call home and the friends she has learned to love like family. It will be filled with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.
LEGACIES is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries"), Brett Matthews ("The Vampire Diaries"), Leslie Morgenstein ("The Vampire Diaries," "Pretty Little Liars") and Gina Girolamo ("The Originals").
