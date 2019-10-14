Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, October 31, 2019





10/31/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The case of a teenage girl assaulted in the projects leads to a startling discovery. Benson puts her trust in someone from her past. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring Jamie Gray Hyder, Tamara Tunie, Michael Weston, Guillermo Diaz and Wentworth Miller.Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," now in its 21st season, makes television history as the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.As acting commander of the SVU, Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all. She leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past as a product of rape and her future as mother to a young child, both of which influence the way she relates to the victims and perpetrators of each case. Lt. Benson is now the longest-running female character in a primetime live-action series.