Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, January 9, 2020

After a chat with Bonnie (guest star Susan Sullivan), Mike struggles to balance his need for "Me Time" and finding common hobbies with Vanessa. Meanwhile, Kyle and Ryan mourn the passing of their favorite fantasy writer. Then, when Kristin entrusts Mike with her gender reveal party, he promptly holds it over Vanessa's head. Also, Chuck and Joe regret turning Ed's spare room into an oversized dollhouse for Bonnie in the all-new "Yours, Wine, and Ours/You've Got Male (or Female)" special one-hour episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-803/804) (TV-PG D, L)

Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.

In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.





