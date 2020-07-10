Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KILLER CAMP on THE CW - Thursday, July 30, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

AND THE KILLER IS...? - The campmates are thrown back in the freezing lake, retrieving buoys for cash, and then must play a horribly awkward game where their true feelings about each other are hilariously shared out loud. The campfire brings another shocking first when each camper reveals who they believe to be the killer. A vote is taken in hopes of outing the backstabber before another victim is brutally killed. And in the end, the biggest surprise of all awaits them! Directed by Mike Parker (#103). Original airdate 7/30/2020.In The CW's new series KILLER CAMP, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called "Summer Camp'" but actually participating in a horror whodunnit called "Killer Camp." Each night someone will be 'murdered' - and they must determine who the secret murderer is amongst them.The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. The murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it's the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it's too late...The killer will eliminate an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman "Bruce," who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor.Hosted by comedian Bobby Mair and executive produced by Steph Harris, KILLER CAMP is from Tuesday's Child and originally aired on ITV2.