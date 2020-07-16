Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KILLER CAMP on THE CW - Thursday, August 6, 2020
DYING TO WIN - The campers face more fiendish camp activities: blindly putting their hands inside terrifying boxes for cash, smacking each other with soaking dodgeballs and targeting those they DON'T trust with buckets of blood. The penultimate campfire sees the killer claim their final victim in an epic, electrifying murder. Directed by Mike Parker (#104). Original airdate 8/6/2020. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
In The CW's new series KILLER CAMP, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called "Summer Camp'" but actually participating in a horror whodunnit called "Killer Camp." Each night someone will be 'murdered' - and they must determine who the secret murderer is amongst them.
The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. The murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it's the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it's too late...The killer will eliminate an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman "Bruce," who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor.
Hosted by comedian Bobby Mair and executive produced by Steph Harris, KILLER CAMP is from Tuesday's Child and originally aired on ITV2.
In The CW's new series KILLER CAMP, 11 British strangers are shocked to discover they are not going on a fun new reality show called "Summer Camp'" but actually participating in a horror whodunnit called "Killer Camp." Each night someone will be 'murdered' - and they must determine who the secret murderer is amongst them.
The object of the game is to earn cash while avoiding being killed and therefore eliminated from the game. The murderer will bump off their fellow campers in ever more extreme, hilarious and inventive ways; it's the job of the innocents to work out who is responsible before it's too late...The killer will eliminate an innocent every night, assisted by the evil camp handyman "Bruce," who actually executes the bloody hilarious death scenes. Comedian Bobby Mair takes on presenting duties as Camp Counselor.
Hosted by comedian Bobby Mair and executive produced by Steph Harris, KILLER CAMP is from Tuesday's Child and originally aired on ITV2.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEING REUBEN on THE CW - Friday, August 7, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BEING REUBEN on THE CW - Thursday, July 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Thursday, July 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, August 7, 2020