Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS on ABC - Sunday, October 13, 2019
"Taylor Swift is My Friend" - Kids these days are mature beyond their years. This week, we meet a 3-year-old makeup artist, a 7-year-old with his own ball-cleaning business and a 10-year-old who helps Tiffany make nice with her ex-boyfriend. Over drinks in New York City, a trio of Shirley Temple-sipping girls give Tiffany advice about reconciling with an estranged friend, and the three Taylor Swift superfans from episode one are treated to the biggest surprise of their lives, on an all-new episode of "Kids Say the Darndest Things," airing SUNDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids - and their innocently entertaining points of view.
Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc. and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, October 10, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish hosts and executive produces a new iteration of the classic variety show "Kids Say the Darndest Things." The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. The series captures Haddish's unique voice and sensibility as she interacts with real kids - and their innocently entertaining points of view.
Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment, Inc. and She Ready Productions, "Kids Say the Darndest Things" is executive produced by Eric Schotz, Tiffany Haddish and Jack Martin.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.