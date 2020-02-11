Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INDEBTED on NBC - Thursday, February 27, 2020
02/27/2020 (09:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Joanna has a new girlfriend that doesn't like to gossip. This forces THE FAMILY to take a long hard look at the way they communicate because they love hot goss.
Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their LIFE AFTER years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these Boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries and the question of who's parenting who quickly becomes blurred.
The series stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.
Dan Levy, who created the show, will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce.
"Indebted" is a co-production between by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE on NBC - Thursday, February 27, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO FIRE on NBC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO MED on NBC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Young parents Dave and Rebecca are ready to reclaim their LIFE AFTER years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave's parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything. But these Boomerang parents aren't great with boundaries and the question of who's parenting who quickly becomes blurred.
The series stars Adam Pally, Abby Elliott, Jessy Hodges, with Steven Weber and Fran Drescher.
Dan Levy, who created the show, will write and executive produce. Doug Robinson and David Guarascio will executive produce. Adam Pally will co-executive produce.
"Indebted" is a co-production between by Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television in association with Doug Robinson Productions.