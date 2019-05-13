Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, May 30, 2019
RELATIONSHIP ISSUES - With Jess (Brooke Markham) focusing all of her attention on Vanessa (guest star Humberly Gonzalez, "Orphan Black"), Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) begins to feel neglected. To make matters worse, tensions begin to rise between her and Max (Casey Diedrick). Meanwhile, Jules (guest star Saycon Sengbloh, "Scandal") is forced to make a quick decision. Derek Webster, Kathleen York, and Keston John. Steve Tsuchida directed the episode written by Kara Brown (#109). Original airdate 5/30/2019.
Murphy is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess, and-more reluctantly-her trusty guide dog, Pretzel, whose presence she resents. Her parents, Hank and Joy, own a guide dog school, a venture they opened hoping it would give Murphy a job with some purpose. So far, it's just another place where she sleeps off her hangovers, much to the particular chagrin of Joy and Felix, the administrator tasked with attempting to keep the unprofitable school going. Murphy's closest friend is a sweet teenager named Tyson. Murphy and Tyson became friends after he saved her from a violent mugging, though his kindness and intelligence are currently going to waste as he deals drugs on the street for his older cousin, Darnell. Murphy's life comes crashing down when, while out for a walk with Pretzel, she stumbles upon what she's sure is the lifeless body of Tyson in the alley outside her apartment. But when the police arrive, including a salt-of-the-earth detective named Dean, there is no body to be found-and with Murphy not exactly sober, the police aren't especially inclined to investigate. Murphy is devastated, and the only thing holding her back from spiraling downward even further is her resolve to learn what happened to Tyson. With the help of Jess-and Pretzel-Murphy is determined to find the truth, no matter the risk... even if it means she has to sober up a little. IN THE DARK stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Diedrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Thamela Mpumlwana, Derek Webster and Kathleen York.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Jonathan Collier Collier ("Bones"), Ben Stiller ("Zoolander"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").
Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/13-6/2
Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/13-6/2
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 1, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 1, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, May 31, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Murphy is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess, and-more reluctantly-her trusty guide dog, Pretzel, whose presence she resents. Her parents, Hank and Joy, own a guide dog school, a venture they opened hoping it would give Murphy a job with some purpose. So far, it's just another place where she sleeps off her hangovers, much to the particular chagrin of Joy and Felix, the administrator tasked with attempting to keep the unprofitable school going. Murphy's closest friend is a sweet teenager named Tyson. Murphy and Tyson became friends after he saved her from a violent mugging, though his kindness and intelligence are currently going to waste as he deals drugs on the street for his older cousin, Darnell. Murphy's life comes crashing down when, while out for a walk with Pretzel, she stumbles upon what she's sure is the lifeless body of Tyson in the alley outside her apartment. But when the police arrive, including a salt-of-the-earth detective named Dean, there is no body to be found-and with Murphy not exactly sober, the police aren't especially inclined to investigate. Murphy is devastated, and the only thing holding her back from spiraling downward even further is her resolve to learn what happened to Tyson. With the help of Jess-and Pretzel-Murphy is determined to find the truth, no matter the risk... even if it means she has to sober up a little. IN THE DARK stars Perry Mattfeld, Rich Sommer, Brooke Markham, Casey Diedrick, Keston John, Morgan Krantz, Thamela Mpumlwana, Derek Webster and Kathleen York.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Jonathan Collier Collier ("Bones"), Ben Stiller ("Zoolander"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").