Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, May 14, 2020
FACING CONSEQUENCES - Murphy's (Perry Mattfeld) choices plunge the Guiding Hope crew deeper into Nia's (guest star Nicki Micheaux) game, as Jess (Brooke Markham) continues to grow suspicious of the closed-door meetings between Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Murphy. Dean (Rich Sommer) tries to keep Chloe (guest star Calle Walton) away from Murphy lest she discover the truth about her dad. Pressure mounts as Darnell (Keston John) fails to deliver on his commitment, and Max (Casey Deidrick) realizes escaping his prior life is even harder than he thought. Ingrid Jungermann directed the episode written by Adrian A. Cruz (#205). Original airdate 5/14/2020.
In season two of IN THE DARK, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago's underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux).
In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). And when Murphy realizes her choices directly affect Max (Casey Deidrick), she is forced to make life-changing decisions. With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia's grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULLETPROOF on THE CW - Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on THE CW - Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
In season two of IN THE DARK, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago's underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux).
In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). And when Murphy realizes her choices directly affect Max (Casey Deidrick), she is forced to make life-changing decisions. With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia's grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").