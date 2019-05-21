Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, June 6, 2019

DIFFERENCES - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) are both going through similar situations, but they are handling things very differently. Meanwhile, Felix (Morgan Krantz) and Jess share a beautiful moment together. Rich Sommer, Derek Webster, Kathleen York, Keston John and Thamela Mpumlwana also star. Randy Zisk directed the episode written by Louisa Levy (#110). Original airdate 6/6/2019.

Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for casual sex. She also happens to be blind. She spends the majority of her time in a one block radius that includes her apartment, a local bar, and a convenience store where she buys tampons and candy bars. Murphy lives with her roommate Jess (Brooke Markham) and her guide dog Pretzel, whom she reluctantly has come to love.

Her closest friend is a teenager named Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) who she befriends after he saved her from a violent mugging. But her life comes crashing down when she stumbles upon what she's sure is his lifeless body in the alley outside her apartment. But by the time the police arrive, there is no body to be found, leaving everyone around Murphy to question her. But Murphy is determined to find the truth, which opens up her world far beyond the comforts of her block.





