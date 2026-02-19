Gabriella Giardina’s Code E414 Earns Festival Honors, Actress of the Month Award, Highlighting Her Hollywood Career

Written by: Tom White

Gabriella Giardina, a Los Angeles–based actress and model, is garnering industry buzz for her leading role in the short film Code E414, which has already made waves on the festival circuit. This early success is just the latest milestone in a career defined by range and dedication: Giardina seamlessly moves between drama, comedy, commercials, and voiceover work, building a reputation for integrity and emotional depth on screen. With Code E414 officially selected for prestigious showcases and Gabriella recently named Best Actress at The Monthly Film Festival (January 2026), her story is capturing the attention of Hollywood insiders and audiences alike.

From a young age, Giardina was captivated by storytelling. She started performing in community theater as a child, drawn to the electric experience of stepping into another person’s story and sharing it with an audience. This early passion blossomed into a full-fledged career. Trained in multiple acting techniques, Gabriella has lived and worked on three continents, honing her craft through a variety of roles.

As Marlon Brando famously said, “To grasp the full significance of life is the actor’s duty, to interpret it is his problem, and to express it is his dedication.” This sentiment closely mirrors how Gabriella approaches her craft. As Gabriella herself puts it, I always aim to deliver the story’s vision, a guiding principle that drives her to understand a character’s deepest motivations before arriving on set. This commitment to character has become her trademark: directors praise her focus and discipline, noting how she brings authenticity and heart to every performance.

Giardina’s on-screen credits span a diverse range of formats, reflecting her breadth and versatility. In television, she worked on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful, demonstrating her ability to handle long-form drama. In advertising, she has starred in major campaigns, for example, a leading role in a national Chevrolet commercial and serving as the voice of Airbnb’s global campaign. Her commercial and voiceover work extends to brands like Esker Beauty, reflecting her knack for bringing brands to life; as one industry profile notes, working with names such as Esker, Chevrolet, and Airbnb… Gabriella has established herself as a trusted, recognizable face for leading brands.

Gabriella is also known for high-profile music-video appearances. She co-leads in Jah Khalib’s video Leila, which has amassed over 140 million views, and co-stars in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Paani Paani, which surpassed 160 million views. These viral hits further illustrate her global reach and adaptability as a performer. Below are highlights of her diverse credits:

The Bold and the Beautiful (TV, featured role)

Chevrolet (automotive commercial, leading role)

Leila (music video by Jah Khalib, lead, ~140M views)

Paani Paani (music video by Yo Yo Honey Singh, co-lead, ~161M views)

Restrictions (short comedy, lead as Kate, won Best Comedy at the 2023 International Gold Awards)

Code E414 (short drama, lead role, official selection and winner at multiple film festivals)

Her work in Restrictions, an award-winning comedy by director Joel Junior, was an early highlight. Giardina’s sharp comic timing helped that short earn Best Comedy honors at the 2023 International Gold Awards. Restrictions also marked the start of her creative partnership with Joel Junior, a collaboration that continues in Code E414.

The new short Code E414 (also directed by Joel Junior) casts Giardina as Greta, a quietly powerful character navigating high-stakes emotional terrain. The film has quickly gained momentum on the festival circuit. In January 2026, it was chosen for the Los Angeles–based International Indie Short Fest competition. It is also an official selection at the Lift-Off Filmmaker Sessions and has been nominated for Best Film at the New York Monthly Film Festival. Inside L.A. and beyond, Code E414 is being noted as one of the standout drama shorts of the season. At the start of awards season, Code E414 racked up multiple honors: The Monthly Film Festival awarded Film of the Month, Director of the Month, and Original Score of the Month, and Gabriella took Actress of the Month for January 2026. (The film also earned nominations for Screenwriter, Editor, and Cinematographer of the Month.) These accolades highlight both Giardina’s performance and the film’s overall strength in storytelling and craft.

“Working on Code E414 felt like an important evolution for me,” Gabriella said. “Greta is layered: nurturing yet firm, strong but allowing for doubt. Bringing her to life has been a rewarding challenge.” This project reinforces her reputation as a performer who brings characters to life in a way that feels lived-in, real, and deeply human.

Even as Code E414 makes its rounds, Gabriella Giardina is already gearing up for future projects. She has consistently sought roles that offer fresh perspectives and emotional depth. In addition to acting, Gabriella is expanding her modeling career, maintaining long-term partnerships with brands that match her values. “I believe in taking on roles and campaigns that mean something,” she said. Her work with Esker Beauty, for example, embodies her dedication to clean, authentic storytelling even in fashion and lifestyle.

Film lovers and industry professionals taking note of Gabriella’s journey see a common theme: resilience and passion. Director, Joel Junior, remarks that Gabriella brings disciplined presence and integrity to the set every day. As LA audiences begin to discover Code E414 at film festivals and online platforms, Gabriella’s star continues to rise. With a career that already spans soap opera, global ad campaigns, viral music videos, and award-winning shorts, she exemplifies the modern storyteller: committed, adaptable, and always in service of the character.

For more information on Gabriella Giardina’s work, visit her official website, gabriellagiardina.com, or check her IMDb profile.

About Gabriella Giardina: Gabriella Giardina is an Italian-American actress and model based in Los Angeles. A SAG-E talent, she has built a diverse career in film, television, and advertising. Notable credits include The Bold and the Beautiful (TV), the Chevrolet and AirBnb commercials, and several award-winning short films like Restrictions and Code E414. Known for her emotional presence and professionalism, Gabriella also serves as the face of clean-beauty campaigns (such as Esker Beauty) and international brand voiceovers, blending art and authenticity in her work.

Photo Credit: Gabriella Giardina