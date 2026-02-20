Video: First-Look at Disney's DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND





A first look has been unveiled for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the fifth installment in the music-and-dance-driven Descendants franchise. The teaser debuted ahead of the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide: Concert Special, available now on Disney+. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel this summer.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 film Descendants: The Rise of Red. Set primarily in present-day Wonderland with a host of new and familiar characters, this movie delves into the warning from the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.

In this first look, Red and Chloe hide their most dangerous secret - the time-traveling pocket watch - inside the Royal Vault, unaware that a new threat is emerging. Lurking in the shadows is Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain determined to uncover the pocket watch’s whereabouts to bend time - and the fate of Wonderland - to his will.

Reprising their roles are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts).

New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee).

Kimmy Gatewood (Muppets Mayhem) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) and Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (Wicked, Sneakerella) will bring brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

Since the premiere of Descendants in 2015, the franchise has become a massive hit, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year, amassing nearly 1 billion hours of viewing across linear and streaming in the US. In 2024, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6–11, sparking over 9 billion lifetime views* and inspiring a top Halloween costume. In the summer of 2025, Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour thrilled sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America.