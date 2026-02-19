Photos: Meet the Cast of DUST OF EGYPT At Sheen Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Real Artists LLC has released first look photos of the cast of Dust of Egypt: The Story of Sojourner Truth, a heroic saga of a young mother’s fight to save her son, written by Karin Abarbanel. Rhonda PASSION Hansome directs a cast of seven, including Desi Waters as Sojourner Truth with Jade Cayne, Eliott Johnson*, Eric Ruffin*, Jeanna Schweppe*, Mark McCullough Thomas*, and Nicholas Louis Turturro.

Sixteen performances will be staged from March 5-29, 2026, at The Frank Shiner Theater, The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Bleecker Street in NYC.

What could be more timely and timeless than the heroic saga of a young mother's fight to save her only son? Years before her legendary "Ain't I a Woman" speech, the Black activist Sojourner Truth was a young mother determined to rescue her 5-year-old boy Peter after he was sold and illegally taken down South. Dust of Egypt dramatizes this remarkable, little-known true story and its poignant aftermath. At a time when slaves and women had no power or voice, she spoke out and confronted injustice. She became the first Black woman to sue a slave owner in court - and she won. The play explores the price of injustice, faith and forgiveness, resilience and releasing the past. It is a moving story of loss and triumph.

“You might call Dust of Egypt historical, but every day worldwide we see women of principle stand up - even sacrifice for their truth,” shares director Rhonda PASSION Hansome. "Every day we see children snatched from their mothers' love. Only Sojourner's faith in spirit could surpass her maternal mission."

Select performances will feature a talkback that explores themes in the play, including family and parenting, education, faith and spirituality.

Performances for Dust of Egypt are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.; Sundays at 3:00 p.m., plus Friday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m., and Monday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. Exception: Thursday, March 12 is at 11:00 a.m. (not 7:00 p.m.), and Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m. (no performance).The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $25.00-$60.00. For tickets, visit: Dust Of Egypt | The Sheen Center.

Understudies for Dust of Egypt will include O’Wayne Dalhouse, Garrett Lee Hendricks, Nadel Henville*, Megan Lomax, Jeff Prewitt*, Hunter Rothstein, and Emily Sullivan*.

﻿Dust of Egypt is produced by The Real Artists LLC (Emani Brielle Simpson); Assistant Producer: Delfina Barbiero; Set and Props Designer: Emiliano Pares, BB props; Costume Designer: Mary Blackburn; Projections Designer: Scott Fetterman; General Manager: Ethan Fox; Website Designer: Tiffany Medina; Marketing: Leta Marcellus; Public Relations: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

Photo Credit: Rainer DeLalio

The Cast of DUST OF EGYPT

Jeanna Schweppe

Mark McCullough

Nicholas Louis Turturro

Eliott Johnson

Jade Cayne

Eric Ruffin

Desi Waters

Eric Ruffin, Desi Waters

Eliott Johnson, Jade Cayne

Jade Cayne