Stephanie Hsu, Poppy Liu, & Andrew Law to Lead Netflix Animated Series DANG!

Stephanie Hsu (Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Poppy Liu (His & Hers, Hacks), and Andrew Law are set to lead the voice cast for Netflix's all-new adult animated comedy series, DANG!

The series is executive produced by Law, Matt Murray, and Mike Schur, who reunite after working together on the hit NBC comedy The Good Place. Law and Murray also serve as showrunners and writers of the new series, which will arrive on Netflix in 2026.

DANG! follows a brother and sister duo whose fun, messy lives in New York City are interrupted when their worst nightmare comes true: their high-achieving older sister shows up and wants to hang out with them.

“Mike Schur, Andrew Law, and Matt Murray are experts in finding the heart and hilarity in the most complex relationships," said John Derderian, Netflix’s Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV. "With DANG!, they tackle the relatable chaos of sibling rivalry, brought to life by the undeniable chemistry of Andrew Law, Poppy Liu, and Stephanie Hsu. As the home for the best creators and adult animated series, we’re thrilled to bring this incredible team and new show to our global audience.”

The show heralds from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Titmouse as the animated studio. Alan Yang, David Miner for 3Arts Entertainment and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio of Titmouse also serve as executive producers.

Hsu originated the roles of Karen the Computer in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and Christine Canigula in the cult Broadway show Be More Chill. She will next be seen as Janet in Roundabout Theatre Company's The Rocky Horror Show, opening on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Studio 54 on Broadway.