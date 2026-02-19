Video/Photos: First Look at PRESSURE Film with Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser





Focus Features has dropped the trailer and first-look photos for Pressure, the upcoming film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. The movie will be released in theaters on May 29th.

The film takes place 72 hours before D-Day in 1944, with the fate of the free world hanging in the balance. With the weather serving as a possible risk, Pressure follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Meteorological Officer James Stagg as they make the difficult decision to launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history, or risk losing the war altogether.

Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott star as Supreme Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg in the D-Day drama, respectively. Kerry Condon portrays Captain Kay Summersby, the chauffeur and personal secretary to Dwight D. Eisenhower. Chris Messina and Damian Lewis play Colonel Irving P. Krick and British Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery.

The movie is directed by Anthony Maras from a screenplay he co-wrote with Haig. The stage version of Pressure made its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2014, with writer David Haig as Stagg. Following a successful UK Tour, the play transferred to the West End in 2018. Kevin Doyle of Downton Abbey starred in the 2023 North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Photo Credit: Alex Bailey/Focus Features/StudioCanal