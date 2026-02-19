Photos: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Opens at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

🎭 NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is now on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, opening the venue’s 2026 season. Based on the popular film, the Broadway musical features national tour veterans in the leading roles and includes the story’s familiar moments and score. Check out photos of the show.

Set in late-1980s Los Angeles, the musical follows Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis, whose chance encounter sets them on an unexpected path. From Rodeo Drive to Beverly Hills hotels, the story traces their evolving relationship as both characters confront vulnerability and personal change.

Dani Kucera stars as Vivian Ward. She previously appeared at Beef & Boards as Vivienne Kensington in Legally Blonde and performed as a swing and understudy for Vivian on the national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. Charlie Fusari, making his Beef & Boards debut, plays Edward Lewis after appearing in the ensemble and understudying the role on the national tour. Also making their Beef & Boards debuts are Ariana Valdes as Kit De Luca and Ryan Hurley as David Morse. Returning to the Beef & Boards stage are Darius-Anthony Robinson as Mr. Thompson/Happy Man, Logan Moore as Philip Stuckey, and Joey Boos as Giulio.

The production features an original score by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, with a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton. This marks the first time the Broadway musical has been staged at Beef & Boards.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL runs for 45 performances through April 4. All performances include Beef & Boards’ dinner buffet, along with coffee, tea, or lemonade; desserts and bar beverages are available for purchase.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre at beefandboards.com or by calling 317-872-9664. Tickets purchased from third-party sellers may not be valid and may include additional fees.

The production is rated PG-13 for adult content, is licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI), and is sponsored by Current Publishing. Beginning in 2026, Tuesday through Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday evening performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Photo Credit: Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre