Video: Amber Ruffin Talks Relevance of BIGFOOT! A NEW MUSICAL on THE VIEW





Amber Ruffin is currently on the talk show circuit for Bigfoot! A New Musical, which is now in previews off-Broadway at New York City Center. The show has been in development for over a decade and marks Ruffin's first original musical following her work on Some Like It Hot and The Wiz.

During a visit to The View, the writer shared the premise for the story, which is set in a small town where a corrupt mayor uses Bigfoot as a scapegoat to steal money from the residents. Though outlandish in 2014, Ruffin admits the current relevance is hard to ignore.

"As time went on, every aspect of the show became more and more true. And here we are in 2026, living Bigfoot," said Ruffin, going on to share a specific joke from the show that has changed in context since originally written.

Watch the full segment now, which also features a video from a costumed Grey Henson who requested to appear as a guest host on the daytime talk show (in character, of course).

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, music by David Schmoll and direction and choreography by Danny Mefford, Bigfoot! began performances off-Broadway on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.