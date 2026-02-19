Brandi Carlile to Livestream Sold-Out Minneapolis Concert

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brandi Carlile will livestream her sold-out show at Minneapolis’ Target Center this Saturday, February 21, in support of Minnesota’s The Advocates for Human Rights.

“Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis” will broadcast live for free at Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current at 89.3 FM in Minneapolis and St. Paul and everywhere at TheCurrent.org (audio) and via a paid ticketed option at VEEPS (audio and video).

The VEEPS livestream will be available for 48 hours and is the only opportunity to see Carlile’s “The Human Tour” from home. The Head and the Heart hit the stage at 7:00pm CT, and Carlile hits the stage at 8:15pm CT.

Through Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation, $2 from every concert ticket will be donated to The Advocates for Human Rights as well as all proceeds from VEEPS livestream tickets. VEEPS livestream ticket price is $29.99. Purchase tickets HERE. There is a limited edition commemorative t-shirt available for purchase HERE, with proceeds going to The Advocates for Human Rights.

Carlile shares, “I couldn’t bring myself to get onstage in Minneapolis in front of over 12,000 people without recognizing what Minnesotans are going through. I wanted to take this opportunity to harness the power of music and raise funds for The Advocates for Human Rights, who need our funding to heal generations of trauma at the hands of ICE. Now, more than ever, it is vital that we continue to hold each other and take action to stop the hate that is spreading through our country. What affects one of us, affects all of us and we need to continue to look out for each other.”

“Music has had the power to connect, soothe, empower, and meet the moment,” says Lindsay Kimball, program director at The Current. “Brandi’s music means so much to The Current and our community, and to be able to share it with everyone – live on air – connects and supports all of us during this time.”

Carlile kicked off her extensive “The Human Tour” last week with sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights). She will continue to tour through this fall including stops at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, and Paris’ La Seine Musicale, among many others.

Carlile will also return to The Gorge Amphitheatre this spring with her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend on May 29, 30 and 31. The Highwomen will headline night 3 — recently added due to overwhelming demand. Additional special guests across The Gorge weekend include Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, I’m With Her, Brittney Spencer and Sara Bareilles.

The upcoming performances celebrate Carlile’s new album, Returning To Myself, which was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon and debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past fall.

Brandi Carlile’s “The Human Tour”

February 18—Toronto, Ontario—Scotiabank Arena*

February 20—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center* (SOLD OUT)

February 24—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center*

February 27—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum*

March 4—Portland, OR—Moda Center* (SOLD OUT)

March 6—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 29—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre+

May 30—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

May 31—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre^

June 7—Charleston, SC—College of Charleston Cistern Yard (SOLD OUT)

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

October 21—London, U.K.—The O2

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

November 1—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

*with special guest The Head & The Heart

+with special guests Indigo Girls and I’m With Her

#with special guests Bonnie Raitt and Sara Bareilles

^with The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd and Brittney Spencer

Photo credit: Skyler Barberio