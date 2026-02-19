Video: BLACKPINK's Jisoo Finds Romance in Trailer for BOYFRIEND ON DEMAND

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has debuted the trailer for Boyfriend on Demand, the new romantic comedy series starring K-pop musician Jisoo of the group BLACKPINK. The series tackles the complications of romance and dating in a busy and increasingly digital world. It arrives on the streamer on March 6.

Boyfriend on Demand follows exhausted webtoon producer Mi-rae, who escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program, where she gets to experience the dates of her dream.

Jisoo (BLACKPINK) plays the role of Seo Mi-rae, who longs for a SECOND CHANCE at love in virtual reality. Seo In-guk (Doom at Your Service, Café Minamdang) plays Park Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae’s colleague and rival webtoon producer.

“The series will let viewers vicariously experience exciting romance through the characters. I think it will be a fun treat for anyone who feels worn down by the monotony of everyday life," says Jisoo.

The Korea-based series is directed by Kim Jung-sik, and written by Namgung Do-young. It heralds from WHYNOT MEDIA, BARAM PICTURES, and Kakao Entertainment.