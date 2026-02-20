THE WATERFALL Extends at WP Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to popular demand, The Waterfall will extend its run at WP Theater through March 8th. The Waterfall opened this past Sunday, February 15th. The Waterfall stars Patrice Johnson Chevannes (Pose, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Emi and Natalie Paul (Crown Heights, The Sinner) as Bean.

The Waterfall is written by Phanésia Pharel (Dead Girl's Quinceñera, R&B) and directed by Taylor Reynolds (Primary Trust, Fat Ham). This production is produced and presented in partnership with Thrown Stone Theatre Company and is underwritten by Dee Dee Colabella.

Returning home to assist her mother after a hospitalization, Haitian-American Bean soon finds her confidence shaken by her mother's idea of what her life should be. Stuck at home, with nowhere to run from her mother's ideas of marriage, motherhood, and malady, Bean must ask, “Do you know who you want to be? And are you brave enough to own it?” The Waterfall is an intimate and aching two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American Dream.

Set Design for The Waterfall is by Teresa L. Williams (John Proctor is The Villain, The Preacher's Wife), Costume Design is by Dina El-Aziz (English, The Scarlet Letter), Lighting Design is by Venus Gulbranson (New York, New York), Co-Sound Design is by Kaileykielle Hoga and DJ Potts, Hair Design is by Earon Chew Nealey, the Production Stage Manager is Kassi Wilson, and Assistant Stage Manager is Nina Schatell. Casting is done by Kelly Gillespie, CSA, the Dramaturg is Amrita Ramanan, the Dialect Coach is Wynnie Lamour-Quansah, and the Properties Designer is Emmarose Campbell.

The Waterfall began performances on January 31 at WP Theater (2162 Broadway, at 76th Street). Tickets are available from $20 to $100, for all performances of every show each season at the WP Theater, with no need for subscription or membership.