Fight Club, the 1999 film from director David Fincher, will return in a newly restored 4K presentation this spring, with a one-night-only nationwide theatrical event on April 22 ahead of its release to own on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and 4K Digital May 12.
Based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club is considered one of the best films of the 1990s, with its unique style, social commentary, subversive exploration of identity, consumerism, and modern masculinity.
Starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter, the movie follows da isaffected man and his charismatic friend who organize brutal, bare-knuckle boxing matches.
Fans and collectors can then bring the film home beginning May 12 on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, featuring premium packaging, as well as on 4K Digital. Additionally, New Regency and Insight Editions will release a companion Fight Club 25th Anniversary art book, featuring never-before-seen visuals, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.
