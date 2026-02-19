THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Renewed for a Fifth Season

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Jennifer Hudson Show, the daytime talk show hosted by the eponymous EGOT winner, has been renewed for a fifth season (2026-2027) by the Fox Television Stations. The news was announced by Lauren Blincoe, SVP, Current Programming for Telepictures, and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

The daytime television show features interviews, musical performances, and Spirit Tunnel moments that aim to celebrate heart and genuine connection. The show is notable as the only nationally syndicated talk show produced in Los Angeles. For the 2025–26 season to date, THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW saw year-over-year growth among Adults 25–54 and with viewership up +10% among Women 25–54.

Hudson said, “I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners. It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in Season 5!”

Upcoming guests making an appearance in Season 4 include Lizzo, Delroy Lindo, Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, Sterling K. Brown, Tyriq Withers, Charlie Puth, and “KPop Demon Hunters” star EJAE!

Other guests from this season also include Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Garner, Christina Aguilera, Meghan Trainor, Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, mgk, Kai Cenat, RAYE, and Kelly Rowland, Anderson .Paak, Queen Latifah, Octavia Spencer, Sofía Vergara, Magic Johnson, and Alan Cumming.

The Jennifer Hudson Show has earned four NAACP Image Awards: “Outstanding Talk Show Series” in 2024 and 2025, and “Outstanding Talk Show Host” in 2023 and 2025. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Hudson was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award, while the show won “Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.” Additionally, Hudson received the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman’s Award.

Since its inception, the show has garnered 13 Daytime Emmy nominations and recently earned NAACP Image Award and GLAAD Media Award nominations for “Outstanding Talk Show Series” and “Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.” The show has also been recognized in the digital space, earning a Webby Award, Shorty Award, and Clio Entertainment Award for its innovation.

The show is produced by JHUD Productions and Telepictures, a Warner Bros. Television Group company and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW is executive produced by Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.