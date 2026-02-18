Interview: John Pizzarelli Celebrates New DEAR MR. BENNETT Album at Birdland

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

World-renowned guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli is honoring the late great star Tony Bennett with a new upcoming tribute album, Dear Mr. Bennett. The artist had a personal connection to Bennett: his late father, the revered guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, was a frequent sideman for the star, appearing on albums including 1960’s To My Wonderful One and 1969’s I’ve Gotta Be Me. John got his own opportunity to accompany Bennett for a radio broadcast that also featured pianist Ralph Sharon and bassist Jay Leonhart.

Bennett was a supporter of Pizzarelli's work, frequently attending his shows. He even drew several sketches of Pizzarelli, including the charming artwork that graces the cover of his new album. Dear Mr. Bennett is set for release on March 3, 2026 via Green Hill Music. The album is a loving farewell to a profoundly influential musician who meant so much to so many, but also a spirited celebration, arriving just in time for Bennett’s landmark August 3rd centennial. A five-song EP will follow on August 7th to coincide with that occasion. Both releases feature songs made famous by Bennett over the course of his remarkable seven-decade career, rendered with lively warmth, soulful balladry and embracing swing by Pizzarelli and his trio featuring bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson. Pizzarelli and the trio will be touring the world to perform this repertoire throughout 2026 and into 2027, with shows March 3 to 7 at NYC's Birdland Jazz Club.

We spoke with Pizzarelli about the upcoming show and new album.

Why did you decide to put together this tribute to Tony Bennett?

I loved the variety of Tony Bennett’s music and the story inside the music. The 50’s hits, the 60’s hits, the Bill Evans recordings and the final act.

What impact did working with Tony Bennett yourself and seeing your father work with him have on your life?

It’s wonderful to hear such excellence from both of these gents and know it was like that on a daily basis. To try to achieve anything close to that is a daily job.

What did the process of putting together this album and deciding which tracks to include, and choosing the arrangements, look like?

You’d see a person sit down with their guitar near a computer looking at record lists and looking for keys and stories that tie songs to places and times and then coming up with something that works for that person.

Can you tell us a little about what you'll be doing at your Birdland release show for this album?

We will do a lot of songs from the album and I’ll tell a few stories about those songs and Tony in general.

Do you have any other projects or shows coming up aside from this new album?

Hopefully a little Ellington show at the Carlyle in the Spring which ties back to Tony and Duke's fondness for each other's artistry.

John Pizzarelli plays March 3 to 7 at Birdland Jazz Club, with two shows a night. Tickets are available on their website here.

Learn more about the singer and where to find his upcoming album Dear Mr. Bennett on his website at www.johnpizzarelli.com