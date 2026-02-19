CANADA’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS Series Arriving Later This Year

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Drag Race universe is expanding. WOW Presents Plus has revealed that Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars, a new Canadian edition of the popular reality show, is coming to the streaming service later this year.

Brooke Lynn Hytes serves as host and resident judge for the series, alongside judges Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race S1 Winner) and Jimbo (RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars S8 Winner), forming the first all-drag judging panel in Drag Race history. The full cast is set to be announced at a later date.

The six-episode, one-hour spin-off of the award-winning original series Canada’s Drag Race will welcome back queens with UNFINISHED BUSINESS to compete for the chance to be crowned “Canada’s Ultimate All-Star," and win a cash prize of $100,000.

Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars is World of Wonder’s fourth series collaboration with Blue Ant Studios and Crave, in a list that includes Canada’s Drag Race, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World, and Slaycation. Seasons 1-6 of Canada’s Drag Race, and Seasons 1-2 of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World and Slaycation, are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

In association with Crave, Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Donna Luke, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner, Shivani Srivastava is Supervising Producer. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer and Vice President, Content Development & Programming. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming.