How You Know These LOVE STORY Stars From Broadway: A Stage Guide to the FX Series

If you're a Broadway fan, you don't have to watch much of FX's Love Story to start seeing some familiar faces. In addition to Sarah Pidgeon and Grace Gummer, who appear in the main cast, the series features an impressive roster of guest stars, many of whom also come from the world of Broadway.

With the first three episodes now available, we've gathered a list of all the Broadway alums we could find so far. From Erich Bergen to Grey Henson, take a look at our guide below to find out which stage stars to look out for when you tune in to the FX series. New episodes debut on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Hulu.

From executive producer Ryan Murphy, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is a limited series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the famous couple, led by Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Tony Award-nominated performer Sarah Pidgeon (Sterophonic) as Carolyn Bessette. Across nine episodes, the series "charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession."

Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn Bessette)

Sarah Pidgeon made her Broadway debut as Diana in Stereophonia, reprising her role from the original world premiere off-Broadway. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance. Onscreen, she starred in the Hulu limited series Tiny Beautiful Things, earning a Hollywood Critics Association award nomination. She can also be seen in Amazon’s series The Wilds, Alec Tibaldi’s independent feature Lazareth, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy)

Grace Gummer made her Broadway debut in Arcadia, winning a Theatre World Award for her performance. The following year, she starred in The Columnist. Other theater credits include lead roles in Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day for The Public Theater and Lila Neugebauer's Mary Page Marlowe for Second Stage Theater. She has also starred in several film and TV projects, including leading roles in Peacock's Dr. Death, A Teacher for FX for Hulu, and the Emmy-winning series Mr. Robot for USA.

Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein)

Nivola made his Broadway debut opposite Helen Mirren in A Month in the Country in 1995. In 2014, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Elephant Man opposite Bradley Cooper on Broadway, which later came to the West End. He also starred in the Roundabout revival of The Winslow Boy in 2013.

Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette)

Sydney Lemmon made her debut in Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman, starring Uma Thurman. In 2023, she starred opposite Peter Fridman in the off-Broadway production of Max Wolf Friedlich's Job, which later went to Broadway. Onscreen credits include the titular role of Ana Helstrom in Hulu and Marvel’s Helstrom, HBO’s Succession and the 2022 film Tár.

Erich Bergen ( Anthony Radziwill)

Erich Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the hit television show “Madam Secretary,” and for his performance as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the National Tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony Award-winning stage musical. On Broadway, Bergen also starred in the musicals Boop!, Waitress and Chicago, and has been featured on the television shows Bull, The Good Fight and Gossip Girl, among many others.

Michael Nathanson ( Michael Berman)

Nathanson made his Broadway debut last season as Eddie Scott in Good Night, and Good Luck. Other stage credits include a run in the national tour of The Lion King as Ed, Timon & Zazu, Uncle Louie in Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers at Hartford Stage, and De Guiche in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Chukwudi Iwuji.

Ben Shenkman (Ed Schlossberg)

Ben Shenkman was most recently seen on Broadway in 2015 in Larry David's comedy play Fish in the Dark. Other Broadway credits include Sight Unseen, Proof (Tony Award nomination), and The Deep Blue Sea. He is also known as Louis Ironson in the miniseries adaptation of Angels in America, which garnered him Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations.

Viveca Chow

Viveca Chow made her Broadway debut as a swing in the 2017 revival of Miss Saigon.

Grey Henson

Grey Henson received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for his performance as Damian in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls. He was recently seen playing Michael in tick, tick… BOOM! at the Kennedy Center and Storyteller 2 in the Tony-nominated musical Shucked on Broadway. He played the role of Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon on Broadway after originating the role on the first national tour. He is currently playing the title role in off-Broadway's Bigfoot! The Musical

Richard Hollis (Eugie)

Richard Hollis was seen on Broadway in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Travesties, and Hangmen.

Cary Donaldson (Troy)

Cary Donaldson has appeared on Broadway in Straight White Men and Mrs. Warren's Profession. Off-Broadway credits include The Slow Dance (59E59 Theaters) The Winter's Tale and The Merchant of Venice (The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park), Timon of Athens (The Public Theater), and more.

Joseph Latimore (News Vendor)

Latimore made his Broadway debut in a 1992 production of Hamlet.

Adam Grupper (Maurice)

Adam Grupper's Broadway credits include Pictures From Home, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked, The Addams Family, Guys and Dolls, City of Angels and Into the Woods. Other theater includes Merrily We Roll Along (Encores!), Lake Hollywood (world premiere) and Spin (U.S. premiere).

Noah Marlowe (Production Assistant)

Marlow began his Broadway career at the age of 10, playing the role of Michael Banks in Disney's Mary Poppins. Since that time, he starred in Lincoln Center's Act One and served as the standby for Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway. He is currently playing François in the national tour of & Juliet.

Jack Baugh (Gym Employee)

Jack Baugh made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon, where he is currently the standby for Elder Price.

Sasha Hutchings (Julia)

Sasha Hutchings was most recently seen on Broadway in the 2024 revival of Gypsy. She also appears as “Cowgirl” on WARRIORS, the concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. She played Laurey Williams in the Daniel Fish-directed revival of Oklahoma! on Broadway and the National Tour and is an original cast member of Hamilton and featured in the Disney+ Hamilton Film.

Angela Reed (Nancy)

Angela Reed has appeared on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, A Doll's House, Part 2, The Country Girl, Rock 'n' Roll, and The Rainmaker. Other stage credits include the national tours of War Horse and Spring Awakening and many productions off-Broadway and regionally.

Allen Fawcett (Monsignor Bardes)

Allen Fawcett starred on Broadway with Laurie Beechman as Joseph in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the former Royale Theatre (now Bernard Jacobs) in 1981. Other Broadway credits are Richard Rodgers' Rex and Ron Field's King of Hearts.