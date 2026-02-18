Constance Wu and Anna Camp Join ELSBETH Season 3 as Guest Stars

Constance Wu and Anna Camp are the latest Broadway alums to join as guest stars for the ongoing third season of the CBS series, Elsbeth. According to Variety, Wu will star in an upcoming episode as "wealth therapist" Dr. Mallory Ryan, who works with the wealthy to navigate the weight of their privilege.

In an episode, a "patient suspects Mal of using their sessions to gather information for insider trading," leading to Dr. Mal having to "terminate more than their doctor-patient relationship.”

Meanwhile, Camp will play trad wife Juliet Woodbent, who is being filmed by a documentarian, all while caring for her husband and six children. However, after an on-camera mishap threatens to destroy her public persona, "Juliet must whip up something deadly."

Elsbeth follows the exploits of the title character (Carrie Preston), an unconventional attorney who works with the NYPD to help catch some of New York's most eclectic murderers. The show is packed with a guest star roster of Broadway alums, who often play the killers that serve as Elsbeth's adversaries. This season will also feature Broadway alums Beanie Feldstein, Joanna Gleason, Mark Linn-Baker, Didi Conn, and more as guest stars.

CBS has already given the series a fourth season order, which will air during the 2026-2027 broadcast season. The ongoing third season of the show will return on Thursday, February 26 at 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT and streaming on Paramount+.

Across its three seasons, the series has featured appearances from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. This season, the guest star lineup has included Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Dianne Wiest, Lois Smith, William Jackson Harper, Lindsay Mendez, Stephen Colbert, Jaime Pressly, Tony Hale, and more. Check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Constance Wu is a Golden Globe-nominated actress whose theater work includes Shit. Meet. Fan., Little Shop of Horrors, 2:22: A Ghost Story, And the Earth Moved, Ping Pong Diplomacy, The Tempest, and more. Camp is known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect franchise, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Good Girls Revolt. Stage credits include Equus, The Country Girl, The Scene, All New People (Drama Desk Award nomination), and 2:22 - A Ghost Story.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas