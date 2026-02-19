Ensemble Cast Revealed for Prime Comedy JURY DUTY PRESENTS: COMPANY RETREAT

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prime Video has unveiled the cast for Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, starring an ensemble of 14. From the creative team behind the comedy series Jury Duty, the follow-up will feature Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke, and Wendy Braun.

Season Two will premiere on Prime Video on March 20, 2026, debuting with three episodes, followed by two episodes on March 27, and a three-episode finale on April 3. It will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is a documentary-style comedy that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker.

Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment - whether in conference rooms or during downtime - has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, THE GETAWAY transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.

The series is executive produced by David Bernad (The White Lotus, Bad Trip), Lee Eisenberg (Lessons In Chemistry, The Office), Gene Stupnitsky (Hello Ladies, The Office), Todd Schulman (The Chair Company, Who Is America?), Nicholas Hatton (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Who Is America?), Jake Szymanski (7 Days in Hell, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Anthony KING (The Afterparty, Silicon Valley), Chris Kula (Wrecked, Community), and James Marsden (Paradise, Sonic The Hedgehog 3). Eisenberg and Stupnitsky co-created the series, with Szymanski directing.

