Linda Perry Documentary LET IT DIE HERE Sets May Theatrical Release

Following its debut at the Tribeca Festival, the feature-length documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here will launch a global theatrical rollout beginning this May from Mercury Studios and Evan Saxon Productions.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Don Hardy (Citizen Penn, Pick of the Litter) and produced by KTF Films, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here chronicles the life and career of the GRAMMY and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter, producer, and 4 Non Blondes front woman.

The theatrical release opens in New York City on May 8 and will feature a special opening night screening followed by a Q&A and live performance. The film will open in Los Angeles on May 15, also accompanied by a Q&A and performance, before expanding through all markets from May 19.

Known for songs like “What’s Up”, Linda Perry has spent the past three decades reinventing herself as one of pop music’s most prolific behind-the-scenes hitmakers. Her songwriting and production credits include Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, P!nk, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, The Chicks, Ariana Grande, Weezer, and more.

Filmed over several years, the documentary captures Perry as she confronts personal change and a crossroads in her career. The film features access to Perry’s creative process, along with new performances and candid interviews with close friends, collaborators, and family, including Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile, Sara Gilbert, and Kate Hudson.

Reflecting on the film, Linda Perry said, “I had no intention of making a documentary. Maybe that’s why it’s so raw and emotional. If I knew I was making one I probably would have tried to control the narrative. Don Hardy captured an extremely intimate time in my life and I am so grateful he did. Though this film is about me, through his lens, I learned so much.”

Director Don Hardy said, “Linda didn’t let me make a film about her legend—she let me make a film about her truth. What you see is someone at a profound crossroads, questioning everything while creating fearlessly. That tension between vulnerability and power is what makes Linda who she is, and it’s what makes this story so urgent to tell. I’m honored she trusted me with this moment in her life, and thrilled to be partnering with Evan Saxon Productions to share it with audiences in theaters—this is a film that deserves to be experienced together.”

The film’s release also coincides with a renewed level of attention around 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 single “What’s Up”. On the heels of a successful reunion in 2025, the song went viral on TikTok with the “What’s UP / Beez In The Trap” mashup, reaching number 1 on the platform’s trending song charts and generating more than three million user created videos. As a result, the band performed the song on 2026 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, decades after its original release.

