Video: Woody and Buzz Reunite in TOY STORY 5 Trailer

A new trailer has debuted for the fifth installment of the beloved Toy Story franchise from Disney and Pixar, featuring the return of fan-favorite characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, among others. Toy Story 5 is due to hit theaters on June 19.

In the film, the legacy toys are challenged when they come face-to-face with the smart-tablet Lilypad, voiced by Broadway alum Greta Lee. After the arrival of the new device, she begins to take over much of Bonnie's playtime, leaving the other toys in a pickle as they try to navigate how to stay relevant when technology enters the equation.

The trailer teases the anticipated reunion of Woody and Buzz following Woody’s decision to leave the gang and start helping lost toys at the end of 2019’s Toy Story 4.

Newly announced voice actors include Craig Robinson as Atlas, a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy, Shelby Rabara as the excitable camera toy Snappy, Scarlett Spears as the sweet and shy 8-year-old Bonnie, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze, an independent 8-year-old girl who loves animals, and Matty Matheson as the tech-fearing toy Dr. Nutcase.

Also rounding out the voice cast are John Ratzenberger as the piggybank Hamm, Wallace Shawn as Rex, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, Annie Potts as Bo Beep, Bonnie Hunt as Dolly, Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly, John Hopkins as Mr. Pricklepants, Kristen Schaal as Trixie, Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

It has also been confirmed that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head have been recast, with Jeff Bergman and Anna Vocino taking over the roles from Don Rickles and Estelle Harris, respectively.

The previously announced voice cast includes Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Greta Lee (Lilypad), Conan O’Brien (Smarty Pants) and Tony Hale (Forky).

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, and features an original score by Academy Award winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature.