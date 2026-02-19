HOUSE OF DAVID Season 2 Coming to Prime Video in March

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Season Two of House of David, the biblical drama from Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, will debut on Prime Video March 27, 2026, with all episodes available to stream at launch.

The second season was previously available only to those with a Wonder Project subscription, and now, viewers can watch the series at no additional cost with a Prime membership.

Season Two of House of David continues the story as Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future.

The series stars Kimberly Akimbo's Michael Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as KING Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as Samuel. The ensemble cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom.

Check out an exclusive interview with Broadway alum Michael Iskander, who stars as David in the series.

House of David comes from Wonder Project’s Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn and is executive produced by Erwin, Gunn, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Trey Callaway and Mark McNair. Justin Rosenblatt served as executive in charge of production on behalf of Wonder Project. The Chosen’s DALLAS Jenkins is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project. In association with Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios, House of David is produced by Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.

Seasons One and Two of House of David are included with a Prime membership or available to watch with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video.