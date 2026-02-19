Video: House Targaryen Returns in HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Teaser

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The stakes are higher than ever in the first teaser for Season 3 of HBO's House of the Dragon. The series, which serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, will return with its third season this June.

In the teaser, Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy are back as the Targaryens, with Rhaenyra preparing to assert her power over Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). The teaser also features battle footage and, of course, lots of dragons.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. The Season 3 returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

Additionally, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler have joined the series as Ser Roderick Dustin and Ser Torrhen Manderly, respectively. Previously announced new season three cast includes James Norton as Ormund Hightower. Check out BroadwayWorld's guide to stage actors in the first two seasons of the show here.

Season 3 directors are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere. House of the Dragon's co-creator/showrunner/executive producer is Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

The trailer arrives following the news that a new GAME OF THRONES play will be coming to The Royal Shakespeare this summer. Titled Game of Thrones: The Mad King, the play takes place a decade before the events of the original series. Duncan MacMillan has penned the script, with Dominic Cooke set as the director.