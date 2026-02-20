Hong Kong Philharmonic Hosts YOUR STAGE AWAITS Fundraising Concert

🎭 NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra hosted two fundraising concerts at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 7 & 8 February 2026 (Saturday & Sunday) successfully.

Led by HK Phil's Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, there were 24 performing units this year, including: Joseph Yourong Cai, Canadian International School of Hong Kong, Adele Chan, Charis Chan, Annette Che, Abraham Cheng, Dr Alex Chui Chuen-shun, John Foo, Grazioso Music Academy, HKBUAS Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School with members of the HK Phil Chorus, Hong Kong Harp Chamber Music, Hong Kong International School Upper Primary Onsom Orchestra, Seven Xiya Jing, Michelle Kwong, Yannis Lee, Freya Lei, Catherine Leung, Malvern College Hong Kong, St. Stephen's Girl's College Orchestra, Yumiao Wang, Yuxin Wang, and Stacey Dongbo Zhang.

Some highlights of the concerts were:

The Fundraising Concert attracted a significant number of applicants and was held over two days. The HK Phil welcomed new performers and is grateful for the continued support from our returning performers, one of them includes Charis Chan, who made her debut in the fundraising concert at the age of 3 and has returned for her 11th appearance this year.

A richly varied programme which includes classical masterpieces and a new composition, presented by solo vocalists, choirs, orchestral groups and an impressive array of instrumentalists from piano and strings to harp and marimba. Young musicians from institutions such as Grazioso Music Academy and Hong Kong Harp Chamber Music were also featured. HK Phil musicians opened the Fundraising Concerts with Glinka's Ruslan and Ludmila Overture.

Five student orchestral groups from Canadian International School of Hong Kong, HKBUAS Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, Hong Kong International School, Malvern College Hong Kong and St. Stephen's Girls' College shared the stage with the esteemed members of the orchestra, made possible through rigorous guidance from HK Phil principals and conductor Lio Kuokman.

Captivating vocal performances by young talents including Annette Che, Seven Xiya Jing, Michelle Kwong, as well as seasoned performers, Dr Alex Chui Chuen-shun and Co-chair of the Fundraising Concert Organising Committee Ms Catherine Leung.

Fisherman's Song, composed by Yannis Lee, an artist from the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong, made its world premiere on stage with the HK Phil. The composition draws inspiration from the Dragon Boat Festival celebrated in Tai O Fishing Village and the vibrant tradition of Cantonese folk melodies. Yannis also took part in the performance as horn player. The performance was sponsored by the Swire Group Charitable Trust.

An enchanting performance of Handel's Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb was presented by the HKBUAS Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, a joint performance of 20 members from the Secondary Division Symphony Orchestra; 32 members from student chorus A-Singers; 8 members from teacher and parents chorus A-Parent Singers, along with 16 members from the HK Phil Chorus.

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is regarded as one of the leading orchestras in Asia. Presenting more than 150 concerts over a 44-week season, the HK Phil attracts more than 200,000 music lovers annually. The HK Phil won the prestigious UK classical music magazine Gramophone's 2019 Orchestra of the Year Award – the first orchestra in Asia to receive this accolade.

Tarmo Peltokoski is the HK Phil's Music Director Designate in 2025/26 and will become Music Director in the 2026/27 season. Currently, Long Yu serves as Principal Guest Conductor and Lio Kuokman is Resident Conductor. Esa-Pekka Salonen is Composer-in-Residence in the 2025/26 season.