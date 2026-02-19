Video: AMC Debuts Sneak Peek Clip From Episode 2 of DARK WINDS Season 4

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





AMC has debuted a sneak-peek clip from the second episode of Season 4 of the noir thriller series, Dark Winds. The episode features the television directorial debut of star and executive producer Zahn McClarnon. Episode 402, "Bikéé’ Doo Éédahoozįįdę́ę́góó (Toward Their Unknown Paths),” premieres Sunday, February 22 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC.

The episode sees Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito uncover new clues to the missing girl's whereabouts in the wake of a deadly shooting. In the clip, Bernadette tells Leaphorn it's important that Chee knows about his retirement.

The new season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Chee (Kiowa Gordon) and Manuelito (Jessica Matten) from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime.

As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a roster of new cast members including Franka Potente as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends, and Titus Welliver as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles.

Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin, this season marks the television directorial debut of star Zahn McClarnon.

Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland. John Wirth serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

Photo Credit: AMC