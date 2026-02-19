Photos: Paul McCartney, Paul Mescal, & More Attend London Screening for MAN ON THE RUN Doc

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paul McCartney, Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams, and more celebrated the release of the new McCartney documentary, Man on the Run, for a special event at the Ham Yard Hotel in London. Mescal is playing the musician in the upcoming Beatles four-part film, directed by Sam Mendes. Take a look at the photos below.

Following a screening of the film, audiences were treated to a Q&A with McCartney and director Morgan Nevill, which was moderated by presenter Lauren Laverne. Other notable attendees included Stella McCartney, James McCartney, Marcus Mumford, Noel Gallagher, Twiggy, Leigh Lawson, Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel, Paul Weller, Sharon Osbourne, Richard Osman, Stephen Libby and Daniel Quirke.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run is playing cinemas for one night only, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing, on Thursday, 19th February 2026. The movie will also stream globally on Prime Video beginning February 25.

From Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film captures McCartney's transformative decade in the wake of The Beatles’ break-up and the rise of his new band Wings. The film features archival footage, Linda McCartney’s photographs, interviews with Paul, Linda, Mary and Stella McCartney, several Wings band members, Sean Ono Lennon, Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, and more.