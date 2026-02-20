Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Schedules March 2026 Concerts at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra will present a series of orchestral concerts March 21 and March 22, 2026, at the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS in Kuala Lumpur. The performances are scheduled as part of the orchestra’s 2025-26 concert season and will take place in the evening on Saturday and the afternoon on Sunday.

The concerts will feature the orchestra performing major works from the classical repertoire under the direction of a guest conductor. The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, which was founded in 1998, regularly presents symphonic programs, soloist performances and special themed concerts throughout its annual season. The performances will be staged in the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS, the orchestra’s primary venue, which is located in the PETRONAS Twin Towers complex.

Tickets for the March 21-22, 2026, performances are available through the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS box office and the venue’s official online ticketing system. Ticket prices vary depending on seating section, with standard categories including premium, standard and gallery seating. Advance purchase is recommended, and tickets may be purchased individually or as part of the orchestra’s season packages.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert season includes performances by international and Malaysian conductors, guest artists and soloists. The March 2026 concerts are part of the orchestra’s ongoing schedule of live symphonic performances presented to audiences in Kuala Lumpur and visitors to Malaysia.