Paul Anka & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER February 20 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will continue FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with singer and songwriter Paul Anka, who recently released his 37th studio album, “Inspirations of Life and Love,” and is the subject of the HBO Original documentary “Paul Anka: His Way.” This week’s panel discussion includes Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican congresswoman who represents Colorado’s 4th district, and James Talarico, Democratic state representative from Texas who is currently running in the 2026 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022).

Between “Politically Incorrect” and “Real Time,” Maher has garnered 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network, “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

