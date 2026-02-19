THE MUMMY RETURNS Heading Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Mummy Returns...again! Universal Pictures has set the nationwide theatrical re-release of the 2001 film, which served as the sequel to the 1999 blockbuster hit. The movie stars Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, and Dwayne Johnson.

To mark the film’s 25th anniversary, the adventure flick will return to theaters across the country on March 27, 2026, for a limited engagement. Advance ticket sales launched on February 19 and are available here.

The first film introduced moviegoers to French foreign legionnaire Rick O’Connell (Fraser) and whip-smart scholar and librarian Evelyn (Weisz), sending them on a mythology-inspired adventure through 1920s Egypt. The film earned more than $417.6 million at the global box office.

The news of the re-release follows the announcement that a new installment in The Mummy franchise, starring Fraser and Weisz, will be released on May 19, 2028.

Set 10 years after the events of the first film, The Mummy Returns picks up in 1933 with the heroes now married and living in London. Parents to eight-year-old Alex (Freddie Boath), the couple brings the boy along to their Egyptian expeditions, where they inadvertently uncover a rare artifact, the Bracelet of Anubis. The piece once belonged to a fearsome warrior known as the Scorpion KING (Johnson, in his feature film debut) and can be used to command his army of jackal-like fighters.

Back in London, trouble begins after the bracelet locks onto Alex’s wrist, just as a cult planning to resurrect the powerful mummy Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), kidnaps Evelyn. Suddenly, father and son are forced to undertake a dangerous rescue mission alongside Evelyn’s spoiled brother (John Hannah), one that pits them against Meela Nais (Patricia Velasquez). The physical reincarnation of Imhotep’s ancient lover, she hopes Imhotep will defeat the Scorpion KING in battle, thereby conquering the world.

Storming into theaters May 4, 2001, The Mummy Returns collected upwards of $68.1 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. It went on to bring in $435 million worldwide, ranking as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2001.