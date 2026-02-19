Video: Bob Odenkirk Is a Small Town Sheriff in New Trailer for NORMAL

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Bob Odenkirk, seen on Broadway in 2025's Glengarry Glen Ross, stars in the action-packed new trailer for Normal, the forthcoming neo-Western thriller film. From John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and Nobody producer Marc Provissiero, Normal will arrive in theaters on April 17, 2026, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.

Odenkirk plays Sheriff Ulysses, an unassuming substitute sheriff who has moved to the quaint Midwestern American town of Normal, longing for a welcome respite from both his marital woes and recent moral injuries in the line of duty.

However, when a botched bank robbery interrupts the municipality’s tranquil pace, a dark secret is inadvertently exposed, and Ulysses soon discovers that the town is anything but its namesake. Henry Winkler and Lena Headey also star.

Directed by Wheatley (Free Fire, High Rise), Normal is written by Derek Kolstad, from a story by Kolstad and Bob Odenkirk. The film is produced by Marc Provissiero, Odenkirk, and Kolstad in partnership with QWGmire. Executive Producers include Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale, along with Josh Adler, Rhonda Baker, Carrie Wilkins, Glenn Feig, Matthew J. Anderson, Jared D. Underwood, Andrew C. Robinson, and Ellen Rutter.

Bob Odenkirk is an Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. In 2015, Bob Odenkirk reprised the character he originated on the hit drama Breaking Bad, playing the title role in AMC's Better Call Saul, which earned him a Critics Choice TV Award, six Emmy nominations, as well as Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. He made his Broadway debut in 2025, starring in the revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.

Photo Credit: Magnolia Pictures