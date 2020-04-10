Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, April 23, 2020
LOST AND FOUND - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) gets a surprise visit while the Guiding Hope team - Felix (Morgan Krantz), Jess (Brooke Markham) and Murphy -- work on a plan to cover up their new "business." Darnell's (Keston John) visit to Nia (Nicki Micheaux) takes an unexpected turn and Dean (Rich Sommer) gets a new mission. Also starring Casey Deidrick. Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#202). Original airdate 4/23/2020.
In season two of IN THE DARK, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago's underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux).
In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). And when Murphy realizes her choices directly affect Max (Casey Deidrick), she is forced to make life-changing decisions. With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia's grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KATY KEENE on THE CW - Thursday, April 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO on THE CW - Monday, April 20, 2020
In season two of IN THE DARK, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She's also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix (Morgan Krantz), they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago's underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux).
In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). And when Murphy realizes her choices directly affect Max (Casey Deidrick), she is forced to make life-changing decisions. With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia's grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Escape at Dannemora"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX ("Pilot only").