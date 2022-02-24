Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, March 2, 2022

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, MARCH 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Feb. 24, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives, must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With$100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant, will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" FROM the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip synch challenges. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the "Golden Mic," which grants them advice FROM one secret mystery celebrity.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with Wanya Morris, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the all-new "Episode 9: Wanya Morris, Yvette Nicole Brown, Curtis Stone, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Wednesday, MARCH 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:



