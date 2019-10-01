Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, October 17, 2019
"I Hate the World" - The FBI continues to interrogate Conner which leads him to panic under the pressure. Meanwhile, Annalise, Tegan and the students defend a woman accused of violating a disabled man's civil rights for developing a dating app that discriminates against him. Elsewhere, Bonnie helps Nate get more intel on Tegan while Michaela and Gabriel travel to New York to track down her father, on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, OCT. 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award®-winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is Ray Campbell as Solomon Vick, William R. Moses as Agent Lanford, Jennifer Jalene as Agent Norris, Tobias Forrest as Carl and Cas Anvar as Robert.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
