Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, March 12, 2020
"Life on Mars?" - A wealthy inventor arrives at Grey Sloan and asks Koracick for help, while Meredith struggles to save a woman with diabetes who has been rationing her insulin. Jo and Link fight to save a young man who fell onto train tracks, and Jackson and Vic's relationship hits a snag, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MARCH 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jonathan Cake as Griffin Ford, Devin Way as Blake Simms, Vera Cherny as Noelle and Ariela Barer as Paula.
"Life on Mars?" was written by Jase Miles-Perez and directed by Michael Watkins.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
