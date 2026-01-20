Ron Funches Set as Host for 30th ADG Awards; Thomas E. Sanders to Be Inducted Into Hall of Fame

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production designer Thomas E. Sanders will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame at the 30th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. Actor, comedian, and writer Ron Funches will serve as host of the ceremony.

“I am honored to host the ADG Awards this year,” said Ron Funches. “Production designers and their teams are the unsung heroes of film and television, creating the worlds we get to live in on screen. Their imagination, artistry and craftsmanship inspire me, and I’m thrilled to help celebrate their incredible work.”

“Thomas E. Sanders’ legacy is etched into the very fabric of production design history,” said Dina Lipton, President of the Art Directors Guild. “His visionary work created worlds that elevated storytelling and set a standard of excellence that continues to inspire generations of designers, artists and filmmakers. We are deeply honored to induct him into the ADG Hall of Fame and celebrate the lasting impact of his extraordinary career.”

Notable nominees for the 30th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards include the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Wicked: For Good, and NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. Take a look at the full list of nominations here.

Previously announced honorees for the 30th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards include Bo Welch, Jann Engel, Tom Southwell, and Stephen McNally, who will receive the ADG’s Lifetime Achievement Awards. Jon M. Chu is also set to receive the ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and animated feature films. The ceremony will take place on February 28, 2026, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Funches is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer. He has appeared in numerous memorable television roles, including The Goldbergs, Black-ish, New Girl, Transparent, Single Drunk Female, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Powerless and Undateable. He currently stars on Loot on Apple TV+, and will appear in Season 4 of The Traitors on Peacock in 2026.

From the 1990s through the 2010s, Sanders was celebrated for his visionary work on films including Braveheart, Saving Private Ryan, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, earning Academy Award nominations for the latter two. He also worked with Guillermo del Toro on the period horror-thriller Crimson Peak. His final project was Justin Lin’s Star Trek Beyond. Sanders passed away in 2017 and will be inducted by long-time collaborator Kevin de la Noy.